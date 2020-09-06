1/
Vian Bertram Silliman Jr.
Vian B Silliman, Jr., 98, of Finksburg, MD, passed away on September 2, 2020.

Vian was born on March 16, 1922 to Vian B. Silliman, Sr. and Edith (Straup) Silliman in Houtzdale, PA. Vian graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1939. He served in the Army during WWII. After the war, Vian went on to study industrial engineering at Lehigh University.

After graduation, Vian landed his first job for UGI, kicking off a career in the gas utility field until his retirement in 1986.

In 1955, Vian met Theresa Husic, and they wed in 1956, going on to have two children, Tracey Silliman Peters, and Ann Lago.

Vian is survived by daughters Tracey Silliman Peters and Ann Lago, son-in-laws Craig Peters, and Frank Lago. Grandchildren Christopher and Eric Peters and Justine and Gabrielle Lago. Also, surviving is his brother Thomas Silliman. Vian was predeceased by his parents, wife Theresa Silliman and brother Neil Silliman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Lehigh University

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
or

