Vickie L. DeThomas, age 73, of Allison Park, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Vickie suffered from Parkinson's disease.
Born May 9, 1946 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Alice (Henry) Smith.
Vickie was a member of Holy Sepulcher church.
She is survived by her Husband, Arthur DeThomas, of Allison Park, Sister, Alice Marie Spindler and several nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceeded in death by her parents, brother and two sisters.
A Memorial Mass service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 19, at the Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E Cruikshank Rd, Butler, PA 16002
She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw.
The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to: Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellvue, PA 15202 www.pfwpa.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019