|
|
Victor F. Seyfried, 70, of Centre Township, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was born in Allentown on February 11, 1949 to late Raymond and Helen (Novicki) Seyfried. Vic was a truck driver for many years working at various trucking companies in the Lehigh Valley including Howard Sober, and retiring from Sherman Williams. He loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Daughter: Tami J. (Kenneth C.) Steckroth of Coopersburg; granddaughter: Amanda N. of Coopersburg; former wife: Linda D. Seyfried of Allentown; siblings: Jerry (Nancy) Terpoilli of Red Hill, Ronald (Sandy) of Jim Thorpe, Stanley (Carol) of Northampton, Margaret (John) Evanko of Bethlehem. Predeceased by siblings: David and Michaelina Stortz.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 2-3 p.m. Friday, September, 20, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 326 Main Street - Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Assoc., 65 E. Elizabeth Ave. – Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019