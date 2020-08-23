Victor Laczo, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Born in Kondorfa, Hungary he was the son of the late Karoly and Gizella (Beck) Laczo. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn Zayaitz-Laczo.
Victor was a 1965 graduate of Penn State University and worked for Mack Truck for many years. He retired in 1986 as Production Engineer. He was also a tax preparer and in 1988 he was licensed as an enrolled agent with the IRS. Victor was a U.S. Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1958 attaining the rank of Corporal.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Victor II and James; daughter, Suzette; sister, Erika Cirullo; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-granchildren.
Viewing hours will be held on Monday, August 24th from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 25th from 10 to 11 a.m. (Masks will be required and occupancy inside the funeral home will be limited.) A private service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a public burial at Fountain Hill Cemetery. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Victor's name to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.