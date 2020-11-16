Victor Vega, 51, of Allentown, died at home on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the husband of Sherry Vega. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Irma (Alvarez) Vega and the late Francisco Vega. Victor was a machine operator for ABE Materials in Easton. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.



Survivors: Wife; Mother; Children, Christina Smith, Nichole Rofael, Bethany Kroboth and Kenneth Kroboth, Jr.; Brothers, Wilfredo and Walter Vega; Sisters, Luz Maldonado and Maritza Vega; 6 Grandchildren; and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Vega.



Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 336 N. 4th Street, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Masks are required and social distancing observed.



