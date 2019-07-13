Victoria A. Farley, age 81 years, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her daughter's home in Martinsville NJ.



Born June 17, 1938, in Queens NY, Victoria was the daughter of the late Anthony and Victoria C. (Nowak) Stasyshyn. She lived in Queens for ten years before moving to Pottersville NJ. She graduated with the Class of 1956 from Hackettstown High School. While living in Pottersville, she met the love of her life, the late Eugene C. Farley. The two moved to Bridgewater where they lived for 53 years, raising their family there. She also lived in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania before recently moving back to Bridgewater.



Victoria worked for 37 years and retired from Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick NJ where she was an Executive Administrative Assistant.



A "good Christian," and raised in the Catholic Church, Victoria attended Pluckemin Presbyterian Church for many years. "Nonny" (as she was fondly known to her family), was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved travelling throughout the United States, her favorites included trips to Alaska and Hawaii. She was an avid flower and vegetable grower at her home in Bridgewater, where she tended a lovely lawn and bountiful gardens. Years ago, Victoria obtained her motorcycle license where she and Gene often happily rode together with their two girls. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Victoria was predeceased by her husband, Eugene C. Farley in 2001 and her grandson, Matthew Sanquini in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Farley of Easton PA, her daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Scott Ash of Martinsville NJ, her granddaughter, Nicolette Ash, her granddaughter, Erin Ashton and her husband, Seth, her grandson, Dylan Ash, as well as her brother, Anthony Stasyshyn, her sister, Louise Kubida, and her brother, Thomas Stasyshyn.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington NJ. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, 260 Old Turnpike Road, Tewksbury NJ. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and on Monday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.



Donations in Victoria's name may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.



For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com. Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019