Victoria A. Lanouette-Clapper, 51, of Whitehall, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home. Born June 6, 1967 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Victor "Sonny" Rennig and the late Caroline (Check) Rennig. She was the wife of Jeffry Clapper with whom she shared over 26 years of marriage.Victoria was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and was employed as a German teacher at Whitehall High School and East Penn High School. She served her country honorably in the Navy during the Gulf War. She was an artist, tattooist, enjoyed collecting owls and was an avid animal lover.Survivors: Surviving along with her husband are sons, Scott Lanouette and wife Amber of Macungie, PA, and Joseph M. Lanouette and wife Sarah of Tamarack, FL. Brothers, Michael Rennig and wife Linda of Egypt, PA, Steve Rennig and wife Diane of Egypt, PA and Peter Rennig and wife Joy of Coplay, PA; 2 grandchildren, Bradley and Octavia. She was predeceased by brother, Andrew Rennig in 2008.Services: A Memorial Service will be at held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, Inc. located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the Memorial Service, in the funeral home.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made in Victoria's honor to: Miss Mary Care Foundation c/o Anthony and Brooke Neve, 508 Greenview Drive, Northampton, PA 18067. This foundation is committed to providing assistance to cancer victims and disadvantaged children.