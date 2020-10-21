1/1
Victoria Dolinich
Victoria Dolinich, of Center Valley and formerly of Wescosville, PA passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at age 96. Born in Elizabeth, NJ she was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Ziemba) Gutowski and was happily married for 61 years to the late Francis "Frank" J. Dolinich.

Victoria was known for her volunteer work at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, having served as chairperson of Granny's Attic and even as Mrs. Santa Claus, and was a member of the Ladies' Guild and prayer groups. She also enjoyed volunteering for many years at the Allentown Art Museum and the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival.

She is survived by four children: Nancy Hope (husband John), Margaret Brantley (husband Scott), Janice Menke (husband Ron), and John Francis Dolinich (wife Mary Beth), three grandchildren: Courtney, Matthew, and John Steven, and her sister, Blanche Browne Boyne (husband Bill).

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10AM until the mass of Christian burial at 11AM all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown, PA 18103. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
