Victoria E. Ruhe
1937 - 2020
Victoria E. Ruhe, 83 years, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit in Allentown. She was the wife of Howard A. Ruhe, Jr. for 67 years this past June. Born in Upper Macungie Twp, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Schmidt) Griech.

She was a waitress and cook at the former Shankweiler's restaurant for many years. Victoria also worked at the former Werley Day Care in Allentown for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Orefield.

Survivors: Husband, Howard, daughter, Kathleen L. Emerson (Ray) of Jekyll Island, GA, son, Thomas S. Ruhe (Maureen) of Emmaus, grandchildren, Brandon (Amy), Justin (Christine), Richard (Carrie), and Cassandra (Pete), great grandchildren, Leah, Ava, Ethan, Brixton, Hailey, Raina, and Paisley.

Services: A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051. Please put LV Hospice Fund in the memo line.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
