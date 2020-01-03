Home

Victoria Jean Sweet Obituary
Victoria Jean Sweet passed away on January 1, 2020 in Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Victoria was the daughter of the late Reverend David James Sweet and Edna Mary Fitzpatrick Sweet of Reading PA. She is survived by her sisters Deborah McHugh of Mechanicsburg PA and Cynthia Horan of Manchester New Hampshire along with several nieces and nephews and grandnieces. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Bethlehem.

Victoria had a great sense of humor and an adventurous spirit. In her younger years, Victoria participated in numerous adventures with Outward Bound including the Everglades and Hurricane Island, Maine. She was a lifelong runner. Victoria enjoyed the Jersey Shore, especially Long Beach Island.

Victoria received a Baccalaureate Degree in Special Education from West Chester State College in Pennsylvania and her Masters Degree in Special Education from Mankato State University in Minnesota. Victoria taught with a number of Special Education facilities during her career.

Services will be at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem PA 18015 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 E Market St., Bethlehem Pa 18018.

Arrangements Neill Funeral Home, Camp Hill, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
