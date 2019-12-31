Home

Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
Liturgy
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese R C Church
Succasunna, NJ
Macungie, PA, Mr. Vincent A Donnelly, 84, died on December 28, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was born and raised in New York City and lived in Succasunna from 1966-2003, when he moved to PA. He was a retired Credit Manager at A T & T in Basking Ridge, NJ. He was an active member of St. Therese R C Church and Home School Association, and also a member of the Irish American Club of N W Jersey.

He was predeceased by his wife Claire Donnelly in 2011 and by his brother James Donnelly. He is survived by his 4 children; Nancy Westington of Ridgefield, CT, Janet (and Robert) Burgee of Ellicott City, MD, Susan (and Daniel) Bonner of Bayonne, NJ, and Kevin Donnelly of NYC. He also leaves his 2 granddaughters; Tara and Kailey Westington, and his 2 brothers; Thomas Donnelly of VA, and John Donnelly of Pearl River, NY.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Wednesday (January 1st), from 2 – 5 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10 AM, at St. Therese R C Church, Succasunna, with the Interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
