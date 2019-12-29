|
|
Vincent A. Facchiano, 77, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in the care of Above and Beyond, Allentown. Vincent was born on June 12, 1942 in Bethlehem to the late Vincent F. and Louisa (DeMaio) Facchiano. Vincent was a graduate of Liberty High School ('60), Kutztown University ('64), and earned his master's degree in Education from Lehigh University ('67). Vincent taught 5th grade for 35 years in the Allentown School District before retiring in 1999. He also worked many years part-time at K-Mart in Allentown. He was a member of the Allentown Education Association, PA Retired Teachers Association, PA State Education Association and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Golf League. He served as the president of the Allentown Teachers Bowling League from 1990-2008 and was the MD Telethon Coordinator for 4 years. He also volunteered with Bethany Ministry since 2000. Vincent loved education and teaching, bike riding, and travel, including to Italy. He also loved the beach and enjoyed time with friends at his second home in Cape Coral, FL. He had a deep love of family and hosted many Christmas gatherings and a family reunion. He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
SURVIVORS: Vincent is survived by 13 nieces and nephews, their extended families, and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings Mary Paden, Daniel Facchiano, Lucy Palos, Anthony Facchiano, and Nicholas Facchiano.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Anne's Church, 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Vincent's memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019