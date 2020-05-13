Vincent Gerard Grassi II passed away on May 3, 2020 from esophageal cancer in The Villages, FL. He was at 64. Vince worked for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for 35 years in various engineering and management roles. He was also a Professor of Chemical Engineering at Lehigh University until his passing. Vince is survived by his wife Kimberly, daughter Christine, and sister Susan. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.