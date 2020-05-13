Vincent Gerard Grassi
Vincent Gerard Grassi II passed away on May 3, 2020 from esophageal cancer in The Villages, FL. He was at 64. Vince worked for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for 35 years in various engineering and management roles. He was also a Professor of Chemical Engineering at Lehigh University until his passing. Vince is survived by his wife Kimberly, daughter Christine, and sister Susan. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com

Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news of Vincess passing. Though its been a very long time Since weve seen each other, I always enjoyed his company. My deepest condolences to Kim and their, daughter, Christine. I currently also live in the villages during the winter. If theres anything I can do, please contact me. My information is in the directory. Pat (Tronolone) Forte.
Patricia Forte
Acquaintance
