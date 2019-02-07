Vincent J. Kraft, 71, of Allentown and Hilton Head Island, SC died on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jo (Duddy) Kraft with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage on June 16, 2018 and the loving father to Colleen Madden wife of John, Katie Feuer wife of Scott, Kevin Kraft husband of Jennifer and Patrick Kraft husband of Katie. Born in 1947 in Philadelphia, to John and Sarah (Logue) Kraft, Vince attended LaSalle College High School ('65). He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1969 where he played rugby and earned a B.A. in History. He earned his Master of Industrial Relations at St. Francis University in 1972. Vince worked for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. in Trexlertown for 32 years, ultimately as Director of Industrial Relations. His incredible work ethic and genuine love of connecting with people shone throughout his career. He was delighted to retire at age 59 and play golf with Jo and their many friends in Hilton Head Island and Allentown. His infectious grin lit up the room and he never met a stranger. He was a legendary joke teller and was happiest surrounded by his best friend and wife Jo and their children and grandchildren. Survivors: In addition to his wife and children, Vince is survived by 10 grandchildren: Liam, Declan and Maggie Madden; Sammy, Rowan and Nora Feuer; Benjamin, Eleanor and Greta Kraft and Calvin Kraft and sisters, Jane Adam and Barbara Woodbury. Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. Calling hours will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 6 to 7:30PM at J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com and 9 to 10:00AM Monday, February 11, 2019 in the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown, 720 N. 6th St., Allentown, PA 18102, www.bgcallentown.org, the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, 10 Pickney Colony Road, Suite 103, Bluffton, SC 29909, www. bglowcountry.org or the First Tee program of your choice. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary