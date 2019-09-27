|
|
Vincent L. DeAngelo, of Bethlehem, passed away on September 25, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Bethlehem to the late: Joseph and Pauline (Selvaggio) DeAngelo and was predeceased by his brother Constantine DeAngelo and sister Kathryn Casciano. Vincent had worked as an Auto Reconditioner and enjoyed buying and selling items at flea markets. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (Deegan), Son Vincent DeAngelo Jr., Daughter Amy and husband Dale Stout. Grandson Kyle Stout, and Sister Philomena Reph. Vincent's wishes were to not have a service. www.weberfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019