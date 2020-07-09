1/1
Vincent L. Giancola
Vincent L. Giancola, 93, of Quakertown died July 7, 2020 in Independence Court Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Loretta M. (Persia) Giancola. Born in Niagara Falls, NY he was the son of the late Frank & Mary (Floramo) Giancola. He was a customer service supervisor for the former Moore Business Forms in Quakertown retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Isidore Council 4649, and a member of the Sons of Italy. He loved playing the horses and enjoyed bowling. He was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. Vincent was a U.S. Army Veteran Serving during WW II and a member of the VFW Forrest Lodge Post 245, and also a member of the Quakertown American Legion Post 242. Survived by two sons Frank (Lisa) of Coopersburg, Vincent of Quakertown, a daughter Mary Terese Roth (Larry) of Quakertown. A brother Francis (Fransis) of Las Vegas. Six grandchildren Jocelyn, Dante, Dillon, Laci, Antonio, & Shelby, two great grandchildren Riley & Avery. Predeceased by two brothers Patsy & Santo. Services will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 4:00-5:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Isidore's Catholic Cemetery Cemetery Rd. Quakertown.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:30 PM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
JUL
12
Service
05:30 PM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Isidore's Catholic Cemetery
July 8, 2020
Vince was always ready to go to the horse track and casino.
He was a good friend and always had a story to share.
Vince will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Rest in peace Vince.
Bob Koehler
Friend
