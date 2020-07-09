Vincent L. Giancola, 93, of Quakertown died July 7, 2020 in Independence Court Quakertown. He was the husband of the late Loretta M. (Persia) Giancola. Born in Niagara Falls, NY he was the son of the late Frank & Mary (Floramo) Giancola. He was a customer service supervisor for the former Moore Business Forms in Quakertown retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Isidore Council 4649, and a member of the Sons of Italy. He loved playing the horses and enjoyed bowling. He was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown. Vincent was a U.S. Army Veteran Serving during WW II and a member of the VFW Forrest Lodge Post 245, and also a member of the Quakertown American Legion Post 242. Survived by two sons Frank (Lisa) of Coopersburg, Vincent of Quakertown, a daughter Mary Terese Roth (Larry) of Quakertown. A brother Francis (Fransis) of Las Vegas. Six grandchildren Jocelyn, Dante, Dillon, Laci, Antonio, & Shelby, two great grandchildren Riley & Avery. Predeceased by two brothers Patsy & Santo. Services will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 4:00-5:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Isidore's Catholic Cemetery Cemetery Rd. Quakertown.