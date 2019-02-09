Morning Call Obituaries
Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Vincent M. Borrelli, 45, of Macungie, died February 6, 2019 in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. Vincent was a machine operator and repairman at the former Brown Printing Company in East Greenville from 1994 until 2009. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Barbara H. (Hardner) Borrelli Heins and Step-Son of Robert W. Heins of Bethlehem Twp., PA and son of the late Karl H. Borrelli, Sr. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School. He was a devoted son, father and brother. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, he loved bowling in many bowling leagues and enjoyed woodworking hobbies. Survivors: Mother, Step-Father, Son: Jakob Borrelli, Daughter: Jessica Marie Borrelli, Brothers: Karl H. Borrelli, Jr., Jason S. Borrelli and his wife Julie and Drew C. Borrelli and his wife Maureen and his faithful companion: Scrappy.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.comIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, P.O. Box 921 Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019
