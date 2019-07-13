|
|
Vincent M. Uhnak, 79, of Walnutport passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home. Born in Walnutport, on November 4, 1939, he was the son of the late John J. and Bertha (Fabian) Uhnak. Vince worked in construction/concrete his entire life, and was employed by several companies including Leo Livengood Excavators, Martin Marietta Cement, Waylight Cement and ESSROC Cement. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Walnutport, and the American Legion Post 899, Lehigh Township.
He is survived by a nephew: Terry Uhnak of Walnutport, as well other nieces, nephews, & cousins, and a sister: Rosie Schatz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. at church. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019