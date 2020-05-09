Viola Heefner, age 98, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Westminster Village in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born Valeria Caroline Boyko to Anastasia (Kostusiak) and Jakob Boyko in Drifton, a small coal mining town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Following the death of her parents, she moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania and resided with her sister, Mary and brother-in-law, Robert. She joined her sister working as a sewing machine operator in a shirt factory. It was in Allentown that she met her future husband, Raymond Heefner. They were married on June 22, 1940. Most of their 61 years of married life were spent in Emmaus, Pennsylvania where they raised their two children. Viola was a loving wife and mother, kept a lovely home, and continued factory work until retirement age. Raymond died December 16, 2001 and Viola continued to live in their home until 2014 when she moved to Terre Haute. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Young (Robert) and Betty Mill (Howard); brother, John Boyko (Nancy); and her husband Raymond Harold Heefner.
She is survived by her son, Rod Heefner (Karen) of Terre Haute and her daughter Karen Lee Moore (Earl) of Alva, Florida. She is also survived by four grand-daughters, Alison Glyn Heefner Pottratz (David) of Lake Jackson, Texas, Shane Donna Heefner Marshall (David) of Terre Haute, Indiana, Kristin Emily Heefner Pease (Patrick) of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Dr. Jenna Lee Moore of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and four great-grandsons, Paul Heefner Pease, Luke David Pottratz, William Patrick Pease and Benjamin Scott Pottratz. Because of COVID 19, a graveside service will be held at a later date in Northwood Cemetery in Emmaus, Pennsylvania. The family sincerely thanks the wonderful, kind and caring staff at Westminster Village for all the TLC they showed Viola. Arrangements are being made by Callahan & Hughes Funeral in Terre Haute. Memorial contributions can be made to the Terre Haute Humane Society at 1811 South Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute, Indiana, 47803. Funeral information and tributes may be found at www.callahanandhughes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.