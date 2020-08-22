1/1
Viola E. Diehl
1919 - 2020
Viola E. Diehl, 100 years of Allentown passed away on August 18, 2020 at Lehigh Commons in Macungie. She was the wife of the late Philip A. Ronca, who was killed during World War II and the late Harold I. Diehl. Viola was born in Macungie on November 27, 1919 daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Simandl) Schlener. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Allentown.

Survivors: Daughter Philomena S. Huesgen wife of Donald of Shillington, PA, 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service: Monday August 24, 2020 at 2PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park (Sec. 11) Allentown, PA.

Funeral arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon Street Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park (Sec. 11)
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
