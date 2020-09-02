Viola G. Heller, 91 of Nazareth, PA. formerly of Lower Nazareth Twsp., PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. Born July 29, 1929 in Lower Nazareth Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Sterling T. and Elma M. (Wambold) Ritter. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Heller and shared 60 years of marriage before his passing in February 2008.
Viola was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She was a long time member of Dryland U.C.C. Church, Newburg, where she served as a former Sunday School Teacher and a former member of the church's U.C.W. group.
Surviving are sons, Alan H. Heller and wife Susan of Nazareth, PA, David F. Heller and wife Barbara of Alburtis, PA, Dewayne T. Heller and wife Mary Ann of Nazareth, PA and Lewis S. Heller and wife Kathy of Northampton, PA, daughters, Margaret J. Heller of Easton, PA and Dianna E. wife of Steven Fehnel of Nazareth, PA; 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Howard W. Ritter, sisters, Emily I. Wagner and Arlene Fabian and 2 grandchildren.
A Funeral service for the family will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 4, 2020 at Dryland U.C.C. Church, 4415 Newburg Road Nazareth, PA, 18064 with the Rev. Edward Livingston officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services in the church. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Lower Nazareth Twsp., PA. The public is reminded to follow all social distancing guidelines including facial coverings while attending.
Contributions may be made to Dryland U.C.C. Church Memorial Fund or Moravian Hall Square Good Samaritan Fund both c/o the funeral home.
