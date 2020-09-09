Viola L. Rehrig, 91, formerly of Walnutport and Tennessee, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 05, 2020, at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late George S. Rehrig, Sr., with whom she shared 57 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Salisbury Township, she was a daughter of the late Lorenz and Mary (Zenz) Fandl. Viola attended Fountain Hill High School. She retired in 1992 from the former National Inserting Systems in Allentown, where she worked for five years as an inserter. Prior to that, Viola was employed for several years as an assembler for General Electric in Allentown, and also as a seamstress in the garment industry for many years. Her passion was gardening, and she loved flowers and enjoyed ceramics.



Survivors: Viola will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Linda Gaugler and husband, Dennis, of Pen Argyl, Rose Marie Davis and husband, Michael, of Rockford, Illinois, and Karen Kahle and husband, Robert, of Macungie; five grandchildren, Ann Marie, Michael, Beth, Timothy, and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Eric, Liam, and Emmalee; sisters, Hilda Eichelberger of Northampton, and Louise Clark of Mountain Home, Arkansas; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, George Sr., she was predeceased by a grandson, Jeffrey Gaugler; stepson, George Rehrig, Jr., stepdaughter, Diane Leichliter, five brothers, Lewis, Joseph, William, Walter "Mike", and Frank Fandl, and four sisters, Anna, Rose, Emma, and Anna.



Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Foundation for the Blind, 2 Penn Plaza, Suite 1102, New York, NY 10121.



