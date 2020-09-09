1/1
Viola L. Rehrig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola L. Rehrig, 91, formerly of Walnutport and Tennessee, peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 05, 2020, at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late George S. Rehrig, Sr., with whom she shared 57 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Salisbury Township, she was a daughter of the late Lorenz and Mary (Zenz) Fandl. Viola attended Fountain Hill High School. She retired in 1992 from the former National Inserting Systems in Allentown, where she worked for five years as an inserter. Prior to that, Viola was employed for several years as an assembler for General Electric in Allentown, and also as a seamstress in the garment industry for many years. Her passion was gardening, and she loved flowers and enjoyed ceramics.

Survivors: Viola will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Linda Gaugler and husband, Dennis, of Pen Argyl, Rose Marie Davis and husband, Michael, of Rockford, Illinois, and Karen Kahle and husband, Robert, of Macungie; five grandchildren, Ann Marie, Michael, Beth, Timothy, and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Eric, Liam, and Emmalee; sisters, Hilda Eichelberger of Northampton, and Louise Clark of Mountain Home, Arkansas; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, George Sr., she was predeceased by a grandson, Jeffrey Gaugler; stepson, George Rehrig, Jr., stepdaughter, Diane Leichliter, five brothers, Lewis, Joseph, William, Walter "Mike", and Frank Fandl, and four sisters, Anna, Rose, Emma, and Anna.

Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Foundation for the Blind, 2 Penn Plaza, Suite 1102, New York, NY 10121.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved