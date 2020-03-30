|
|
Viola M. (Henritzy) Takacs, 97, formerly of Ironton, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Inc. in Allentown. She was the wife of the late John L. Takacs. Born in Slatington, January 26, 1923, Viola was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Florence S. (Stahley) Henritzy. She was employed as a sewing machine operator in various textile mills for many years before retiring. Prior to that, Viola worked at the former Western Electic in Allentown for several years. She was an avid gardener, growing both flowers and vegetables. Her passion in gardening led her to join the Parkland Garden Club in 1973 where she formerly served as president and co-chaired many committees. Viola was nominiated for and won the Gold Seal Award from the Pennsylvania Garden Club Federation.
Survivors: Children, Larry J. Takacs of Coplay, Ann C. Schucker and her husband, Forrest of Delmar, NY, Jeanne M. Takacs of Coplay; granddaughters, Erin, Lauren and her husband, Steve; great grandchildren, Henry and Chloe.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkland Garden Club and/or Ironton Rails to Trails both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2020