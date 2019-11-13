Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
(610) 759-1220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Kester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Marie Kester


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Marie Kester Obituary
Viola Marie Kester, 83 of Wind Gap, PA. passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born February 28, 1936 in Pipersville, PA, she was the daughter of late William E. Hower and the late Clara S. (Swartz) Hower. She was the wife of Robert J. Kester, Sr. with whom she shared 45 years of marriage last November 23, 2018.

Viola was a Tube Assembler at Triton Tube Division, Easton, PA for 37 years before retiring in 2004. Marie volunteered her time at Gracedale County Home, Nazareth, making many friends with residents and co-workers. She was a former member of both the Saturday night mixed bowling league with her husband and Wed, Night Ladies League both at Blue Valley Lanes, Wind Gap, PA. She also enjoyed the game of golf.

Surviving along with her husband Robert, Sr. are daughters, Georgine Hottle of Allentown, Terry L. wife of Anthony Albanese of Bangor, step-son, Robert J, Kester, Jr. of Allentown, brothers, Robert E., of, OH and Herbert E. of Bangor, PA; 2 grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, and 7 step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Marjorie Parry.

A Funeral service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday November 15, 2019 at Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street Nazareth, PA 18064. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -