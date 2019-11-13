|
|
Viola Marie Kester, 83 of Wind Gap, PA. passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at VNA Hospice House @ St. Luke's in Bethlehem, PA. Born February 28, 1936 in Pipersville, PA, she was the daughter of late William E. Hower and the late Clara S. (Swartz) Hower. She was the wife of Robert J. Kester, Sr. with whom she shared 45 years of marriage last November 23, 2018.
Viola was a Tube Assembler at Triton Tube Division, Easton, PA for 37 years before retiring in 2004. Marie volunteered her time at Gracedale County Home, Nazareth, making many friends with residents and co-workers. She was a former member of both the Saturday night mixed bowling league with her husband and Wed, Night Ladies League both at Blue Valley Lanes, Wind Gap, PA. She also enjoyed the game of golf.
Surviving along with her husband Robert, Sr. are daughters, Georgine Hottle of Allentown, Terry L. wife of Anthony Albanese of Bangor, step-son, Robert J, Kester, Jr. of Allentown, brothers, Robert E., of, OH and Herbert E. of Bangor, PA; 2 grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, and 7 step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Marjorie Parry.
A Funeral service will be at 12:30 PM on Friday November 15, 2019 at Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street Nazareth, PA 18064. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019