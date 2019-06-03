Viola Mary Mickewicz, 96, of Nanticoke, PA passed away Saturday, June | at Above & Beyond Senior Living in Allentown, PA. Born February 7, 1923 in Nanticoke, Viola was the daughter of the late George & Helen Bieda. Viola attended the Nanticoke Area School and was a shoemaker for Penn Footwear. She was a member of St. Faustina Parish, an active member of the then Holy Trinity School PTA and Nanticoke AmVets.Viola was preceded in death by her husbands Walter Gieda And Vitold Mickewicz, sisters Helen, Mary, Frances, Eleanor, brother Edward and dear friends Charles & Irene Nalbach. Viola is survived by her daughter Bernadine Mickno, grandson Kenneth & wife Rhonda Mickno , grandson Darren Mickno , great granddaughter Jessica Mickno and many loving nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Above & Beyond Senior Living and Family Pillars Hospice for their exceptional care.A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St Faustina Parish at 520 Hanover St, Nanticoke PA. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home at 614 S. Hanover St, Nanticoke. Viola will be laid to rest in the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary