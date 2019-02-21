Violet A. (Werley) Baer, 92, formerly of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Richard T. Baer. Born in Allentown, July 17, 1926, Violet was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Emma E. (Neff) Werley. She was employed as a crossing guard at the Schnecksville Elementary School, Parkland School District, for 35 years before retiring in 1999. Violet was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, serving with the Helping Hands and Fellowship Committee. She and her late husband, Richard were recognized with the "Catch the Spirit" Award in 1999. Violet also formerly volunteered her time in the kitchen at the Community Fire Co. #1, Schnecksville. Survivors: Daughter, Linda S. wife of Charles A. Roeder of Allentown; brother, Donald A. Werley of Harleysville; two grandsons, Jason and Matthew; two great granddaughters, Kaylin and Madison; predeceased by a daughter, Sharon L. Fichter and siblings, Francis, Geraldine, Ray, Gordon and Carlton.Service: Funeral services will be held 1:30 pm. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:30 – 1:30 pm. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary