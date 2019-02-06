Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Church Cemetery
New Tripoli, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Dolliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet B. Dolliver


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet B. Dolliver Obituary
Violet B. (Moyer) Dolliver, 100, of Allentown, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Aubrey Ernest Dolliver. Born in New Tripoli, June 1, 1918, Violet was the daughter of the late Oscar A. and Annie A. (Bachman) Moyer. She owned and operated the former Violet's Hobby Shop in Allentown, founded in 1948. Prior to that she taught in both Lehigh and Northampton counties for 10 years after graduating from the former Kutztown State Teacher's College in 1937. Violet was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Allentown.Survivors: Friends and distant cousins.Service: Graveside services will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelman.cares.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Phoebe Home, Inc. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now