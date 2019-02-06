Violet B. (Moyer) Dolliver, 100, of Allentown, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Aubrey Ernest Dolliver. Born in New Tripoli, June 1, 1918, Violet was the daughter of the late Oscar A. and Annie A. (Bachman) Moyer. She owned and operated the former Violet's Hobby Shop in Allentown, founded in 1948. Prior to that she taught in both Lehigh and Northampton counties for 10 years after graduating from the former Kutztown State Teacher's College in 1937. Violet was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Allentown.Survivors: Friends and distant cousins.Service: Graveside services will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Friends and family may pay their respects from 10:00 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelman.cares.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Phoebe Home, Inc. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary