1/
Violet Grace Holtzer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Grace Holtzer, mother, grandmother, sister, formally of Palmerton, passed away from Covid19 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Violet, at the age of 91, was a resident of Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Lehighton.

Violet was a very loving and giving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. Born June 3, 1929, in Hatchery, PA, daughter of Clayton and Mamie (Meinhart) Strohl. She was employed as a presser for Barson and Bishop, Weissport, Ike George, Palmerton, and LAR Sportswear, Palmerton.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Danton on December 24, 2006.

Surviving are a daughter, Peggy of Bowmanstown wife of Paul Kleintop, Sr., (deceased 2012). Companion William Lipics. Grandson Daniel of Lehighton. A brother, Carl and his wife Joan of Allentown. Brother-in-law, Milton Solt of Bowmanstown. Predeceased by sister, Mabel Solt and brother, Clayton, Jr.

Service: Private, burial at Towamensing Cemetery.

Contributions: In her honor to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 500 Ore Street, Bowmanstown, PA 18030.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved