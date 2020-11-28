Violet Grace Holtzer, mother, grandmother, sister, formally of Palmerton, passed away from Covid19 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Violet, at the age of 91, was a resident of Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Lehighton.



Violet was a very loving and giving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowmanstown, and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. Born June 3, 1929, in Hatchery, PA, daughter of Clayton and Mamie (Meinhart) Strohl. She was employed as a presser for Barson and Bishop, Weissport, Ike George, Palmerton, and LAR Sportswear, Palmerton.



She was predeceased by her loving husband Danton on December 24, 2006.



Surviving are a daughter, Peggy of Bowmanstown wife of Paul Kleintop, Sr., (deceased 2012). Companion William Lipics. Grandson Daniel of Lehighton. A brother, Carl and his wife Joan of Allentown. Brother-in-law, Milton Solt of Bowmanstown. Predeceased by sister, Mabel Solt and brother, Clayton, Jr.



Service: Private, burial at Towamensing Cemetery.



Contributions: In her honor to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 500 Ore Street, Bowmanstown, PA 18030.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store