Violet M. Hahn
1936 - 2020
Violet M. Hahn, 84, of Moore Twsp., passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA. Born on October 3, 1936, in Bangor, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stewart F. and Mary E. (Mack) Weiner. Violet was the loving wife of Kenneth R. Hahn. Together, they observed their 60th wedding anniversary in October. Violet worked as a seamstress at the former Mary Fashion Co., Bath, for several years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church, in Bath, where she enjoyed singing on the choir for many years.

Survivors: in addition to her loving husband Kenneth R., she will be missed by her beloved son Michael D. Hahn and his wife Christina; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexander, and Alayna; a brother, Stewart Weiner; a sister, Judith Hess; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Weiner and a sister, Dorothy Haupt.

Services: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Section I, Airport Road, Allentown, PA. There will be no calling hours. Facial masks and social distancing will apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Violet's memory, may be made to St. John's Evan. Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Section I
Funeral services provided by
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
