|
|
Violet N. Hoffman, 96 of Allentown died on January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Violet was the wife of the late Charles R. Hoffman. Violet was born in Allentown on August 17, 1923 daughter of the late LeRoy B. and Gertrude G. (Neidig) Hoffman. Violet was a sewing machine operator at the former Baby Gro in Allentown for 35 years and worked for the Lehigh County Conference of Churches as a Rep Payee Administrator for 10 years retiring in 1996. Violet was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. She was an active member of the former Grace Lutheran Church in Allentown where she was a member of WELCA, served as Financial Secretary and Treasurer for over 20 years. Violet served as Treasurer of the WELCA for the Northeast PA Synod for 4 years. She was Treasurer of the LV Air Force Mothers for 4 years and Treasurer of the Cedar View Apartment's Social Club.
Survivors: Son Charles J. Hoffman of Emmaus, daughter Pamela J. Hoffman of Allentown, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Helen, Eva, LeRoy, Mildred and Florence.
Service: Graveside Service on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 8:30AM at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. Following the Burial there will be a calling hour from 10AM to 11AM with a Memorial Service at 11 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 W. Hamilton Street in Allentown. Funeral arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In Violet's memory to St. Stephen's Outreach Center at Christ Lutheran Church 1245 W. Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020