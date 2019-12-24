|
|
Virginia A. Kuhns, 95 of Nazareth, PA. passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Alexandria Manor Assisted Living in Nazareth. Born November 21, 1924 in Lower Nazareth Twp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Schoeneberger and Sula (Frantz) Schoeneberger. She was the wife of Richard P. Kuhns who passed away February 4, 2014.
Virginia was a button sewer for the former Lehigh Frocks textile Mill, Nazareth for 25 years before retiring in 1979. She was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nazareth, PA., where she volunteered her time with the Ladies Association and helped with luncheons and functions.
Surviving are daughters, Judith F. wife of David L. Kresge of Nazareth, PA and Cynthia K. wife of Jamie Paukovitch of Nazareth, PA, sisters, Pauline wife of Allen Winter of Nazareth, PA and Nancy wife of Dennis Olenwine of Easley, SC; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, John Schoeneberger.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday December 27, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Broad & Prospect Sts. Nazareth, PA. 18064. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Nazareth, PA. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St. Nazareth, PA. 18064 is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions: May be made to St. John's Evan. Luth. Ch. memorial fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019