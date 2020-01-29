Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John's U.C.C. (Fullerton)
575 Grape St.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John's U.C.C. (Fullerton)
575 Grape St.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for Virginia Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Owens


1924 - 2020
Virginia A. Owens Obituary
Virginia A. Owens, 96, formerly of Fullerton, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA on her 96th birthday.

Born January 26, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Barton and Anna (Heiney) Easterday. Virginia worked at Fuller Sportswear Co. in Whitehall, PA as a sewing machine operator for over 30 years before retiring in 1987.

Virginia was a long-time member of St. John's U.C.C. Church (Fullerton). In her spare time, she loved gardening, reading, playing pinochle, and spending time with her family.

Virginia's family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the D3 staff at Cedarbrook Nursing Home and to SpiriTrust Hospice for their loving care of Virginia.

Surviving are daughter, Patricia Barth and husband Charles of Macungie, PA, 4 grandchildren, Chris Wrobel, Michelle Kirkham, Andrea Wrobel, and Jason Ruch and wife Amanda, 7 great-grandchildren, Audrey, William, Darious, Devin, Jack, Nicholas, and Emma. She was predeceased by her daughter Sandra Hart, brothers Kenneth and Willard, and son-in-laws Robert Hart and Jay T. Ruch.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. John's U.C.C. (Fullerton), 575 Grape St. Whitehall, PA 18052, at 10:30 AM. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 in the church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Airport Rd, Allentown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Virginia's memory to the St. John's U.C.C. memorial fund, C/O Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
