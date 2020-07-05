1/1
Virginia A. Thompson
1945 - 2020
Virginia A. Thompson, 74 of N. Chesterfield, VA., formerly of Northampton, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born December 19, 1945 in Northampton, PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl (Reinert) Edelman: brother Robert Edelman; and sister Mae Kovalchick. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David; sons, Mark and Scott and his wife, Theresa; granddaughter, Heather; great-granddaughters, Peyton and Hannah; sister, Irene Waltz of Northampton, PA; nieces, Jane and Cindy and nephews, Jim and George.

Virginia was last employed by American Partition Systems for over 20 years before retiring in 2016. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church.

A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Friends and family may call 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall Twp (Egypt), PA. The public is asked to continue to recognize social distancing, and the wearing of facial coverings.

Contributions: May be made to the Church Memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Edelman and Thompson families. May the sympathies you receive from family and friends help to ease your sorrow, and the many wonderful memories you have to share bring you peace and comfort in days ahead. God Bless
Gary & Liz Mann
Friend
