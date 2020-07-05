Virginia A. Thompson, 74 of N. Chesterfield, VA., formerly of Northampton, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born December 19, 1945 in Northampton, PA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl (Reinert) Edelman: brother Robert Edelman; and sister Mae Kovalchick. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David; sons, Mark and Scott and his wife, Theresa; granddaughter, Heather; great-granddaughters, Peyton and Hannah; sister, Irene Waltz of Northampton, PA; nieces, Jane and Cindy and nephews, Jim and George.
Virginia was last employed by American Partition Systems for over 20 years before retiring in 2016. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church.
A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Friends and family may call 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall Twp (Egypt), PA. The public is asked to continue to recognize social distancing, and the wearing of facial coverings.
Contributions: May be made to the Church Memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com