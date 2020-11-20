Virginia B. Osborne was born in Joliet, Cook County, IL on Oct. 2, 1928. She passed on November 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank L. Osborne, who died July 3, 2014. They were married for 64 years. Ginny was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Salisbury Township, PA. She was active in Eucharistic Ministry and Birthright, as well as social events and fundraising. She loved golf, bridge, gourmet cooking and her book club. She was a former real estate agent. She has seven children: Susan O. Michener (Alan J. Fried) of Phila, PA, Steven F. Osborne (Marie) of Silver Spring, MD, Linda K. DiFilippantonio (Joseph) of Vera Cruz, PA, J. Brad Osborne (Janice) of Whitehall, PA, Jeffrey R. Osborne (Sara) of Newport News, VA, Sally J. Zajac (Thomas) of Huntington Beach, CA, and Colleen O. Lee of Silver Spring, MD. She has 14 grandchildren: Scott, Brett, Christopher, Kevin, Stephanie, Teresa(dec.), Nicolas, Ryan, Lucas, Kelsey, Mark, Alyse, Rebecca, and Rachel. She had 13 great grandchildren: Ella, Sydney, Evan, Malina, Magdalena, Jayden, Dylan, Jared, Magnolia, Cecelia, Thomas, Leon, and Eva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown, PA 18103.