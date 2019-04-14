Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Virginia "Ginny" Mae (Gower) Beck, 91 yrs, of Allentown, formally of Kunkletown, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019. She was an operator of 3 restaurants in the late 1960's, and a waitress for many years in the Lehigh Valley. Ginny was a dedicated volunteer at the L.V. Senior Center for many years and she belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, also of Allentown. She worked for Rite-Aid for 23 years, until retiring at age of 80. Ginny was the coordinator of Picnic & Entertainment Activities, where she helped raise funds for the residents of the Town House Apartments, where she resided for 11 years. She is survived by her 5 children, Kareen Bleam, husband David, Pamella Nagle, husband David, Randall Beck, wife Joy, Conrad Beck, wife Julie, and Kevin Beck, wife Judy; 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; she is predeceased by a son, Douglas Beck and a great granddaughter. Service 11:00 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, with Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith officiating. Her viewing will begin at 10:00 AM. Private family burial. Contributions in "Ginny's" honor may be made to The Towne House Apts., "Picnic & Entertainment Fund" 1827 West Walnut Street, Allentown PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019
