Virginia Clements Kober, 89, passed away on February 8, 2020. Virginia was the widow of Stavely Kober who passed away in 2014. Virginia was born in Johnstown PA the first daughter of Willis and Margaret Clements.
The family moved to Bethlehem in 1935. Virginia attended Hamilton Grade School and graduated from Bethlehem High School with the class of 1948. Virginia attended Bucknell Universit graduating with the Class of 1952.
Virginia and her family moved to Dayton Ohio in 1964 and lived there until returning Bethlehem in 2013. Virginia was a real estate sales person, a member of P.O.E. and held membership in the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Dayton, Ohio.
Survivors: Children Lindsey and Tracey Kober; sister Carol Tinoco and her husband Renee, brother Thomas Clements and his wife Anne, step- sisters Betty Rae Morgan and husband Roy and Mary Jackson Reed and husband James; along with many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was predeceased by her sister Barbara C Reinoehl.
Internment at David Cemetery Dayton, Ohio.
Memorials may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church 125 North Wilikinson St Dayton Ohio 45429 or the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020