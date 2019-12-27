|
Virginia D. Miers, 93, of Luther Crest Senior Living Community, South Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully December 22, 2019 in her home. Virginia was the daughter of the late Earle T. and Florence (Kleckner) Davis, was born in Hazleton, PA and grew up in Allentown. She was the wife of William D. Miers and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in August. Virginia, known to her friends as Gini, graduated from William Allen High School, class of 1944 and the University of Pennsylvania Dental Hygienist Program the following year, when she joined a dental practice after an internship with Dr. Harold Covert.
Virginia enjoyed many travel opportunities accompanying her husband to insurance meetings held in many major U.S. cities. Her travels expanded to Europe when their daughter settled in Vienna, Austria and the birth of grandchildren required further visits including, to additional countries. A highlight of her travel experiences was an early, Muhlenberg College sponsored trip to China in 1982, where she enjoyed an opera, travel on the Yangtze and visiting the terracotta warriors.
Gini was an active member of the Junior Aides of the Allentown/Lehigh Valley Hospital and helped with the opening of the new Cedar Crest Boulevard location by leading tour groups and later volunteered in the Tree Top Shop for some 30 years. She was a member of St. James UCC, Allentown. She served a term as a member of the YWCA Board. Gini enjoyed golf and bowling and chaired those committees at Lehigh Country Club. She enjoyed additional travel experiences as navigator for husband, Bill, when they participated in road rallies with his 1974 MG "B" vintage roadster including rallies in Nova Scotia, New England and West Virginia and more recently rallies with the Keystone MG Club of Eastern PA.
Survivors include: husband Bill, daughter Gail M. Painitz, grandchildren Sarah S. Painitz, PhD. and her husband Jason Goldsmith, PhD. and Joseph H. Painitz and great-grandchildren Beckett, Kai and Mila Goldsmith. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara D. Kramp.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Crest Hall at Luther Crest Senior Living Community, 800 Hausman Road Allentown. A reception will follow the memorial service at Luther Crest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to St. James UCC, 37 S. 15th Street Allentown, PA 18102, or to the Innovation and Entrepreneurial Studies Program at Muhlenberg College, 2400 W. Chew Street Allentown, PA 18104.
Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019