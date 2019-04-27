Virginia D. "Ginny" (Marshburn) Shoemaker, 80, of Trexlertown, died Friday April 26, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Russell L. Shoemaker to whom she was married 60 years. Born in Jacksonville, NC, August 3, 1938, Ginny was the daughter of the late Fred and Emma (Morton) Marshburn. She was a member of Morgenland Union Church, Orefield. Ginny enjoyed eating breakfast at Bear Swamp Diner, taking trips to North Carolina to visit family, attending yard sales and spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Russell; son, Russell L. Shoemaker, Jr. and his wife, Sharon of Allentown; brother, Fred "Tommy" Marshburn and his wife, Diane of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Anthony and his wife, Kacy, Zachary, Jessica and Jay; beloved family member, Lisa Shoemaker of Emmaus; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by a son, Richard N. Shoemaker.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Morgenland Union Church, 3120 Weidasville Road, Orefield with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:50 am. Wednesday in the church. Interment will follow the service in the adjacent church cemetery. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Morgenland Union Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary