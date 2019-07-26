|
Virginia E. Eckhart, 95 of Northampton, PA passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born September 6, 1923 in Gerrardstown, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Edgar P. and the late Rosie K. (Adams) Sherman. She was the wife of the late Willard J. Eckhart who passed away in April 2006. Virginia was a Trimmer for the former D & D Shirt Co., Northampton for 10 years before retiring in 1991. She was the oldest member of the Egypt Community Church, Whitehall, PA. She enjoyed being a member of the Northampton Senior Center.
Surviving are 4 daughters, Martha A. Schaffer(William, Jr.), Goodyear, AZ, Sylvia J. Kranch(David), Coplay, PA, Linda L. Weber(Dick), Coplay, PA, and Debra A. Borger(Ron), Danielsville, PA, 3 sons, James C. (Sandra), N. Catasauqua, PA, Clifford W. (Susan), Northampton, PA, and Barry L. (Mary), Allentown, PA, sisters, Janet Eckhart and Betty Lou Whitaker both of Northampton, PA, brother, Edward Sherman, Bethlehem, PA, 11 grandchildren and18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons, Gary and Louis, brothers, Robert, Bruce and Ernest, sisters, Catherine, Frances and Charlotte, and daughter-in-law, Mary Onjack.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday July 27, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Dr. J. Bradley Roth officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the services in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua, PA. Contributions may be made to Egypt Community Church Memorial fund C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019