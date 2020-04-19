November 29, 1930–March 27, 2020. Born in Hecktown, PA Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. (April 25, 1929-March 4, 2014); parents Albert Dieter & Dama I. (Laubach) (Dieter) Hartzell (widow of Paul T. Hartzell); brother Donald Franklin Dieter; and step-brothers Donald Hartzell and Richard Hartzell. Ginny was a Red Cross volunteer for many years prior to her employment as a Department of the Army Nurse Assistant at the Ireland Army Hospital at Fort Knox, KY. Upon returning to Bethlehem, she was a devoted member of the Dryland Church of Christ, Nazareth. She is survived by her two sons, Mark Alan, married to the former Karen Jean Krause, residing in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, with two grandchildren, Stacy Lynn (RSM) and Shawn Adam (Oceanside, CA); and Scott Dean, married to the former Cheryl Lynn Burnett, residing in Jacksonville, FL, with grandson, Michael Dean (Kansas City, MO). Ginny will be buried with her loving husband Don at Arlington National Cemetery. For additional information… https://oconnormortuary.com/obits/virginia-ginny-elizabeth-siegfried/
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.