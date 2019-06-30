A unique and special life has passed from our sight, but never from our hearts, leaving treasured memories and eternal bonds.



Virginia E. Wisler, 97, of Bethlehem, passed away at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was a resident of Fountain Hill for 41 years. Born January 4, 1922 in Lansdale, Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Lucretia (Boorse) Garner.



Ginny loved her country and faithfully and honorably served in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) during WWII.



In the workplace, Ginny connected with many people in many ways, always leaving a lasting impression with her unique sense of humor and her kind and generous heart. Over the years she was an EKG Technician at Sacred Heart Hospital Allentown and Grandview Hospital Quakertown; Captain of security guards at Mack Trucks Macungie Operations; longtime employee of the former Frank's Nursery & Crafts, Bethlehem, and later at Dan Schantz Greenhouse, Bethlehem, until her retirement at age 89.



Ginny's love of animals was well known and she was never seen without her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Travis, by her side. Until her passing, she loved and helped care for Rudy, another Yorkie who was a very important part of her life.



She was preceded in death by a son, John Barry (Jack) Wisler; four brothers: Charles, Harry, George, and Allen Garner; two sisters: Blanche Andrichyn and Elizabeth Reynolds. She is survived by nephew Steven and Julie Garner of Green Lane PA; nephew Allen Garner of Fredericksburg TX; niece Debbie Bach of North Rome PA; numerous additional nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends who can't imagine life without her.



A private graveside service will be held at the discretion of the family at Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg PA. Arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, where online condolences and tributes may be submitted. Contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to Last Chance Ranch Animal Rescue, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, www.lastchanceranch.org. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019