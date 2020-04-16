Virginia Feather, 85, of Kutztown, PA left this earth on April 13th to reunite in heaven with her loving husband William J. Feather, Sr. with whom she spent 64 years of devoted marriage. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of Savannah and Harry Stettler. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends camping, traveling, and shopping. She had a strong faith and took great peace and comfort in her prayers and in God's word. She was blessed with a long life and she will be deeply missed. Virginia is survived by her brothers Harry Stettler and wife Barbara, Terry Stettler and wife Linda, Morgan Stettler and wife Judy. She leaves behind her son William Feather, Jr. and partner Shirley, Cindy Smith and husband Edward, Susan Haring and husband Sid, Tina Souilliard and husband Steven, & Lisa Potzman and husband Michael. She has many grandchildren & great grandchildren who she loved very much. Virginia will be laid to rest with her husband, William at Saint Paul's UCC cemetery in Trexlertown. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.