Virginia G. (Strauss) Stetz, 87, formerly of Schnecksville, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Walter Stetz. Born in West Catasauqua, July 23, 1931, Virginia was the daughter of the late Chester H. Sr. and Sadie L. (Greiner) Strauss. She was employed as a library clerk in the Parkland School District for 15 years before retiring. Virginia was a member of St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown and New Temple Chapter No. 298 O.E.S.Survivors: Children, Dean W. Stetz of Allentown, Dr. Jill L. Stetz-Lewis and her husband, Joseph of Chester Springs; four grandchildren; predeceased by four sisters and three brothers.Service: Graveside services will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. John's Union Cemetery, (Mickleys) Whitehall. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Temple Chapter No. 298, O.E.S. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.