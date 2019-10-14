Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Interment
Following Services
Union Church Cemetery
Neffs, PA
1927 - 2019
Virginia H. Beidler Obituary
Virginia (Hinkel) Beidler, 92, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Allentown, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Donald A. Beidler to whom she was married 47 years. Born in Easton, Northampton County, March 21, 1927, Virginia was the daughter of the late Elmer F. and Catherine (Ryerson) Hinkel. A member of the Lehigh Valley Council of Telephone Pioneers, she was employed as a secretary at the former Bell of Pennsylvania in Bethlehem for 36 years before retiring in 1982. Virginia was a member of Joy Lutheran Church, Ocala, Florida.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Donald; step daughter, Terry L. Bellucci of Allentown; siblings, Bruce F. Hinkel of North Dakota, Barbara Cuva of New Jersey, Jeanette Wilkins of Easton.

Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:00 pm. – 2:00 pm. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019
