In Loving Memory of Virginia "Ginny" H. Snyder, 82, of Shawnee, Kansas (formerly of Allentown, Pa) passed away peacefully, Wednesday September 23, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Schreiber) Samer and Charles Samer. She was the wife of the late Roger Snyder. Ginny is survived by children; Karen, Janet, Roger and partner Robert and Diane; grandchildren, Shaye and wife Suzanne, and Delaney; great grandchildren, Ruben and Joseph; brother Charles and wife Jean, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by grandson Garrett; great granddaughter, Rosemary and brothers, Robert and Richard.



Ginny worked as a homemaker, met her husband working at E.G. Crist Printing Services. She also spent years locally working at Babygro infantwear and Sacred Heart School Allentown as a teacher's assistant and CYO coach. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Allentown and attended Allentown Central Catholic High School.



Ginny will be remembered best for her active lifestyle and her never ending kindness to help anyone who crossed her path, whether it was a stranger or her circle of friends and family. Never was there a person that she met that she didn't know their life story within 15 minutes. Her giving and open heart graced many individual's lives and if she had the opportunity to have a cup of coffee with you, the laughter and stories shared would indelibly leave a memory and a smile.



Ginny will be interred in Kansas and her children ask that you take a moment to remember your favorite encounter with her and let your thoughts and prayers be a tribute to her in the absence of a service. Ginny loved hummingbirds, donating to many charities and causes. In her memory please pay forward a kindness or smile and be a light in someone's life.



