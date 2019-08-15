Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Nazareth Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2372 Yost Road
Bath, PA
Virginia J. Silfies, 92, a resident of Legacy Place Cottages, formerly of Nazareth, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Wind Gap, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Weidman. She was predeceased by husband Paul Buskirk. Virginia was the wife of Robert Silfies, Jr.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Robert, Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sondra Baier and husband August, Ruth Mcellhenney and Cindy Kniffen and husband Eric; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 8 step-children.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nazareth Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2372 Yost Road, Bath, PA 18014. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Legacy Place Cottages, 2051 Bevin Drive, Allentown, PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019
