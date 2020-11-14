Virgina L. Ebright, 76 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence.
Born Sunday, March 26, 1944 in Fullerton, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Hilda (Newhart) Miller. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Ebright, Sr., with whom she shared 29 years of marriage before his death in 2009.
Virginia was a long-time member of St. Peter's UCC-Snyder's Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo. She also enjoyed going to the casino, along with playing pinochle withfriends and family. She was also a very accomplished bowler for many years.
Surviving are daughter, Cynthia Best wife of William Best of Whitehall, PA ,son, James Arnold of Tobyhanna, PA, sister, Kathleen Porter of Allentown, granddaughters, Cara Best, Jordan Arnold, Kayla Arnold, and Airianna Arnold, 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Rolland Newhart, and grandson James Arnold III.
A Funeral service will be at 12:30 PM on Tuesday at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesday, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA. The family will be hosting a luncheon at a future date due to COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral costs, C/O Schisler Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com