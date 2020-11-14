1/1
Virginia L. Ebright
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgina L. Ebright, 76 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence.

Born Sunday, March 26, 1944 in Fullerton, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Hilda (Newhart) Miller. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Ebright, Sr., with whom she shared 29 years of marriage before his death in 2009.

Virginia was a long-time member of St. Peter's UCC-Snyder's Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo. She also enjoyed going to the casino, along with playing pinochle withfriends and family. She was also a very accomplished bowler for many years.

Surviving are daughter, Cynthia Best wife of William Best of Whitehall, PA ,son, James Arnold of Tobyhanna, PA, sister, Kathleen Porter of Allentown, granddaughters, Cara Best, Jordan Arnold, Kayla Arnold, and Airianna Arnold, 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Rolland Newhart, and grandson James Arnold III.

A Funeral service will be at 12:30 PM on Tuesday at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Tuesday, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA. The family will be hosting a luncheon at a future date due to COVID restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral costs, C/O Schisler Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved