Virginia L. Stengele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia L. Stengele, 71, of Allentown, died May 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale M. Stengele, Sr. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Margaret (Baum) Harlow. She worked as a general manager for McDonald's and owned and operated Stengele's Trophy Shop with her late husband. She was a faithful member of Lehigh Valley Baptist Church. Virginia is survived by her children, Dale M. Stengele, Jr., Catherine L. Stengele, and William E. Stengele; grandchildren, Alec Colon, Branden Colon, Hope Rodriguez, Faith Rodriguez, Julia Stengele, and Gabrielle Stengele; brothers, Gerald Harlow and Richard Harlow. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Harlow. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Baptist Church, 4702 Colebrook Ave., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved