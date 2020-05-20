Virginia L. Stengele, 71, of Allentown, died May 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale M. Stengele, Sr. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Margaret (Baum) Harlow. She worked as a general manager for McDonald's and owned and operated Stengele's Trophy Shop with her late husband. She was a faithful member of Lehigh Valley Baptist Church. Virginia is survived by her children, Dale M. Stengele, Jr., Catherine L. Stengele, and William E. Stengele; grandchildren, Alec Colon, Branden Colon, Hope Rodriguez, Faith Rodriguez, Julia Stengele, and Gabrielle Stengele; brothers, Gerald Harlow and Richard Harlow. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Harlow. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Baptist Church, 4702 Colebrook Ave., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store