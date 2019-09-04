Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Virginia M. "Ginny" Bloss


1925 - 2019
Virginia M. "Ginny" Bloss Obituary
Virginia M. "Ginny" Bloss, 94, of Steel City, died Monday, September 2, 2019. She is the wife of the late Kenneth E. Bloss, Sr. (died May 6, 1985). She was born in Freemansburg on January 13, 1925 to the late Emil and Margaret (Eustis) Schwartz. She had worked at the former Forte' Tie Co. for several years. Virginia was a member of the former Trinity UCC, Freemansburg, where she had served on its Altar Guild, Edward H. Ackerman Post, 397, Hellertown, Lower Saucon Historical Society, Calypso Chapter #163, Order of Eastern Star, Bethlehem. In 2010, Virginia was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame for her outstanding citizenship demonstrated by her participation in every general election for at least 50 consecutive years.

SURVIVORS: Son: Kenneth E. (Beth) Bloss, Jr. of Hellertown; brother: Emil Schwartz in FL; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; son-in-law: John Toth of New Milford. Predeceased by daughters: Georgia Ann Toth, Regina Kardos; siblings: Eleanor Kelly, Betty Kovacs.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 12 -1 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, 935 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
