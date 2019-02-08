Virginia M. "Ginny" Lacko, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born August 5, 1937 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Rice and the late Minnie L. (Peters) and Raymond S. Mohry. Ginny was the loving wife of the late Edward Joseph Lacko, who passed November 26, 2018. Ginny earned a RN, BSN degree from East Stroudsburg University in 1974 and Philadelphia College of Osteopathy in 1958. She started in 1963 as emergency room supervisor at Northampton Hospital, a post she held until being named director of nursing. Ginny later worked as a school nurse for Moore Township Elementary School (NASD) from 1979 – 1999. She was very active in the Pennsylvania State Education Association during her years in the school district. Ginny was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Walnutport. She also was founder and president of the Northampton Lioness Club. Survivors: her son, Edward J. Lacko, Jr. and wife, Lisa; daughters, Jennifer Stankavage and husband, Tony, and Vicki Landis; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Cassandra and Blake; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and step-father, Ginny was predeceased by her son-in-law, Terry; brother, Gary R. Mohry; and sister, Kathleen L. Pechulis. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11th at 12:00 p.m. in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Family and friends may call on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass in the church. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Nicholas Food Bank, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport, PA 18088 in loving memory of Ginny. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary